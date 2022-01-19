The farmers of the Vega Alta continue with their particular fight against the frosts that are taking place in the Murcian fields during the last days. After starring this Tuesday in one of the most striking images of the day, fighting low temperatures with rows of burning paraffin cubes, this Wednesday many of them used the method of artificial rain through sprinkler irrigation. The water, falling on the flowering trees, freezes and makes an igloo effect, preventing the temperature from dropping below 0°.

Frozen trees, early this Wednesday, in Cieza. /



The thermometers are registering values ​​similar to those of the previous day on Wednesday, reaching -6 degrees Celsius in some areas of Cieza. Faced with this storm, farmers sharpen their ingenuity to desperately save crops that have matured earlier than expected, due to the abnormally warm temperatures with which winter began, more typical of March or April.