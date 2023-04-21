The organizer of the traditional Christopher Street Day in Frankfurt is struggling with a deficit of around 69,000 euros – and sees no other choice: He is appealing to the city, business and citizens to save the festival.

Recording from last year: will Christopher Street Day in Frankfurt be canceled this year? The organizers do not currently know how to cover the costs. Image: Tom Wesse

Nfter the cancellation of the Swiss street festival, Christopher Street Day in Frankfurt in July is also in danger of being cancelled. “We are now at a calculated deficit of almost 69,000 euros,” says Anika Pilger, board member of the CSD Frankfurt association, which is organizing the event. The club also had to struggle with a deficit last year, but at that time it was only 13,000 euros, which could be compensated for with reserves. “But then they were used up.”

Similar to the Swiss street festival, the reason for the significantly larger deficit this year is the sharp rise in costs for dismantling and setting up and security at the festival. “We’ve never been in this situation,” says Pilger. Due to inflation and tariff adjustments, the service providers estimated between four and 50 percent more. In most cases, she can understand the higher costs. Pilger does not want to say whether individual offers made a difference in the calculation. Because: “It’s not about shooting, it’s about asking for support.”