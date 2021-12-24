Christmas | Snow-covered Helsinki was the site of dozens of gulls on Friday – HS photographer followed four eve contracts

On Christmas Eve, Helsingin Sanomat’s photographer Emilia Anundi followed the work of four goats in Helsinki.
Clean Covered in white snow, Helsinki was the site of dozens of gnomes on Christmas Eve on Friday. Here are four of them talking about their day.
Santa Claus Pasi Laitinen there are seven gigs this Christmas. So he has a pretty loose schedule.
One gig was canceled due to the family flu.
Santa Claus Tapio Salmi lives in Malmi, Helsinki, instead of Korvatunturi in Lapland. In addition to the people of Malmö, he also walks around Santa’s home in the work of Santa Claus.
Strait’s enthusiasm for Santa’s work began at a young age.
Pertti buck started Santa’s job as a young man with a poor financial situation. Originally, Pertti was wearing an affordable suit bought from Halpahalli.
It has changed to a more authentic version over the years.
Santa Claus Jari Koposen pukkitaival began when he found a white hippo outfit in the bankruptcy estate of the Pukeva clothing store more than 20 years ago.
Koponen’s guy got the idea that they would go to people’s homes at Christmas, dressed as a hippopotamus and Koponen as Santa Claus. The cute white hippo received even more attention from the kids than Santa Claus himself.
The duo continued to delight people together for some years, but today Koponen walks alone without a hippopotamus.
Working as a Santa Claus makes sense, because at work you meet different families and see different Christmas traditions, and you don’t have to think about what you would do on the eve, Koponen says.
.
#Christmas #Snowcovered #Helsinki #site #dozens #gulls #Friday #photographer #eve #contracts
Leave a Reply