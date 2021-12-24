Christmas | Snow-covered Helsinki was the site of dozens of gulls on Friday – HS photographer followed four eve contracts

On Christmas Eve, Helsingin Sanomat’s photographer Emilia Anundi followed the work of four goats in Helsinki.

Clean Covered in white snow, Helsinki was the site of dozens of gnomes on Christmas Eve on Friday. Here are four of them talking about their day.

Pasi Laitinen occasionally works as a Santa Claus. He’s a loner, so touring as Santa is a good alternative to spending Christmas.

Santa Claus Pasi Laitinen there are seven gigs this Christmas. So he has a pretty loose schedule.

One gig was canceled due to the family flu.

Laitinen has invested in Santa’s costume. He doesn’t want to use a supermarket, so he rents an apartment from the Kuokkanen wig shop.

Santa Claus Laitinen has a car instead of a sleigh.

Santa Claus Tapio Salmi lives in Malmi, Helsinki, instead of Korvatunturi in Lapland. In addition to the people of Malmö, he also walks around Santa’s home in the work of Santa Claus.

Strait’s enthusiasm for Santa’s work began at a young age.

Santa Claus Tapio Salmi takes support from the railing as he climbs the stairs.

Salmi’s enthusiasm for Santa’s work began at a young age, when his mother’s father founded a Christmas decoration company in Pukinmäki in 1924. Salmi’s mother lived all year round working on Christmas decorations.

The strait outfit includes felt slippers made by his grandfather.

Salmi’s first gig was also canceled due to the flu, so the start is delayed. On Friday, he will have a total of 14 gigs. The driver makes it easier to stay on schedule.

Pertti buck started Santa’s job as a young man with a poor financial situation. Originally, Pertti was wearing an affordable suit bought from Halpahalli.

It has changed to a more authentic version over the years.

Pertti-buck believes that his popularity is partly due to his fine costume.

A songbook can be found in the pocket of Pertti-buck. In her first home in Käpylä, she plans to sing Santa Claus.

Santa Claus Jari Koposen pukkitaival began when he found a white hippo outfit in the bankruptcy estate of the Pukeva clothing store more than 20 years ago.

Koponen’s guy got the idea that they would go to people’s homes at Christmas, dressed as a hippopotamus and Koponen as Santa Claus. The cute white hippo received even more attention from the kids than Santa Claus himself.

The duo continued to delight people together for some years, but today Koponen walks alone without a hippopotamus.

Working as a Santa Claus makes sense, because at work you meet different families and see different Christmas traditions, and you don’t have to think about what you would do on the eve, Koponen says.