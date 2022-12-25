Many wait for the Christmas holidays to eat donuts, sweets, exchange gifts, the arrival of Santa Claus, even to sing Christmas carols, but those families who have their loved ones at a distance, only long to see them again.

For this reason, a video in which the scene of hugs and crying, starred in an emotional reunion between a student and his family, went viral.

Reunions are usually beautiful, since you don’t know when you’ll see those people you said goodbye to again, but, on social networks, there are many of them, although some attract more attention due to the level of emotions they transmit.

It was through the TikTok account, where (@.1van92), he published the sentimental moment in which he wrote, “After 4 months studying abroad, I decided to give them a surprise.”

At the beginning of the video, Iván pointed out that he had not warned them, so he is seen standing in front of the door, after knocking on it, a woman opens the door, seeing the young man standing in front of her, she could not help but shed tears since it was a woman great surprise to see him again.

Between screams, tears, kisses and hugs one by one from the family he went to receive the door, filling him with love for having not seen him for so long.

Iván, in addition to seeing his family, went to meet his friends again, who also filled him with affection, a woman was even seen who threw herself on the floor when she could not believe that she saw him again, apparently he is a very loved young man that it was an endless number of people who ran to hug him.

With the emblematic song “Hasta la Raíz”, a success by the Mexican singer born in Mexico City on February 26, 1984, Natalia Lafourcade, the creator of the content, shared the recording, which is why it caused more feelings among Internet users, for the letter and images.

Sometimes, big decisions must be made, including studying abroad to find new job and learning opportunities, so separating from family and friends can be difficult, but seeing them at Christmas parties can be the best present.