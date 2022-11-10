The City Council will allocate 30,000 euros more than last year to special lighting due to the increase in the cost of materials
The garlands for the extraordinary Christmas lighting have already begun to be installed in some of the most central streets of the city, such as Nogalte, Alameda de Cervantes and Álamo, and also in the neighborhoods and districts. The City Council will invest this year in contracting the lights 140,000 euros, 30,000 more than Christmas
