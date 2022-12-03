In a video message, Prince Harry – disguised – addresses orphans who have lost their parents in the war. It’s okay to have fun when your parents aren’t around, he says.

A clip from the video shows Prince Harry dressed up as Spider-Man. Image: dpa

“Merry Christmas”! British Prince Harry, in a superhero costume, recorded a Christmas message for the children of military personnel who died in action.

The 38-year-old, dressed as Spider Man, speaks about the mixed feelings orphans struggle with during the holiday season in the video shot for UK organization Scotty’s Little Soldiers. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s okay,” Harry says in it.

But it can also trigger feelings of guilt, having fun even though the parents are not there. “I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun,” the prince continued, before removing his mask and saying “Merry Christmas” with a big grin.

Harry has close ties to the military in Britain as well as personal experience of losing a parent at an early age. When his mother Diana died in 1997, Harry was 12 years old.