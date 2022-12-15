Christmas gifts | Some of the employees got angry about Heinola’s Christmas present

The bag and snack bread offered by the city angered some of the gift recipients in Heinola. HS collects readers’ experiences of workplace Christmas gifts.

Heinola the city gave the staff a bag, a package of pretzels and a Christmas card as a Christmas gift.

The gift made some feel bad. Iltalehten the interviewed caregivers described the gift as inferior, because the label of the siemenakki bread had an indication of 2nd quality. Some nurses have experienced this as a message that they are not valued.

Lähi and basic nurses union Superin Heinola chief shop steward Tiina Pyykkö confirms that the part has made such a conclusion.

“The fact is that if a person wants to criticize, he would have criticized the gift, whether the pretzel was 1st or 2nd quality.”

Only after shuddering, it turned out that the sticker was incorrect.

The city has not ordered a 2nd-quality product as a gift for its staff, stresses the director of administration and development Hanna Hurmola-Remmi.

Hurmola-Remmi was accepting Christmas memories.

“The idea was to give a high-quality bag with our values ​​written on it and to support a local company. Unfortunately, the wrong labels have slipped into the ordered product. It’s about human error,” he says.

The crispbreads were of the 1st quality.

“The matter is really unfortunate, and we are sorry about this.”

In the city working Pyykkö himself is satisfied with his gift. On a scale of one to ten, he gives the gift a 9.

“I like using durable bags and now I got a wonderful bag as a shopping or skating bag,” says Pyykkö.

He also considers pretzels to be a good gift.

“It’s better than the unhealthy chocolate that was given last year.”

It makes him a little sad that the reason for the gift was not explained in the gift. According to him, the attached justifications would have opened up the idea of ​​the gift to the recipient right away.

Now an e-mail was sent to the city employees. It explained that the idea was to highlight the city’s values ​​and the idea of ​​a sustainable economy. The bag is made of recycled plastic. This one was talking about laundry.

He thinks that the desire for a bigger gift may have been the reason behind the upset.

“I myself have been working in the city for many years. It’s such a big organization and there are a lot of employees that I’ve never expected Christmas ham for everyone.”

About 1,300 people work in the city of Heinola.