Everyone knows Leonardo da Vinci and at least some of the masterpieces he left for humanity. The Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, The Vitruvian Man (reproduced above, not exactly as original). But few people know that the highly talented artist and inventor was born into a family of people linked to wine, a drink that has always been part of his life. The various biographies that attempt to summarize his incredible life and work (and even his soul, as Fritjof Capra did in the book subtitled “A genius in search of the secret of life”) are full of allusions to the world of wine. Some authors maintain that he drank daily and in moderation and that, in addition to his passion for painting and science, he was also an enthusiast of grape growing. It is even said that, as remuneration for the Last Supper, Leonardo received from Ludovico il Moro, on April 26, 1499, the property of a vineyard.

In 1961, centuries after the death of the most famous artist in history, 30 producers came together to found Cantine Leonardo da Vinci. It has prospered and today has 160 partners and 600 hectares of vineyards in three regions of Italy: Veneto, Tuscany and Emilia Romagna. Ambitious, the project has proven to be faithful to the man who inspired it: an avant-garde, innovative and modern winery. The production is based on a letter written by Leonardo in 1515 in which he guides his wine supplier in which the artist would have suggested applying techniques in the cultivation of vines and in winemaking that would only be adopted by most winemakers much later, when the science of oenology began to be developed. It is called Il Metodo Leonardo®, which was registered by Cantine and about which there are more mysteries than in the best-seller The Da Vinci Code, by Dan Brown.

Elaborated under the supervision of winemakers Riccardo Pucci and Silvia Giani, each wine with the Vitruvian Man on the label seeks to convey a different aspect of the extraordinary life of the Renaissance genius, always valuing the Italian varieties Sangiovese and Pinot Grigio. Brunello di Montalcino spends 24 months in Slovenian oak barrels. It has earthy, blackberry and dark chocolate aromas. With an excellent cost-benefit ratio, the labels arrive in Brazil through Cantu Importadora and cost from R$65 on specialized websites, such as ebentas.com.br. Easy to drink and to harmonize with typical Christmas dinner dishes (either turkey or ham), Leonardo da Vinci Chianti is light and pleases the nose with good fruit, especially cherry. Received 96 points in Annuario dei Miglior Vini Italiani 2020, by Luca Maroni, who classified it among his “Best Buys”. A good suggestion for those who want to spend little on Christmas wine and still have a great experience at the table.

