The forecast of the peak of travel on the road and highway. The weather and traffic bans

Alexander Shepherd – Milan

The Christmas holidays, thanks to the school closures, have already begun for many. And traffic is starting to feel the effects: already on Friday 23 the first foreseeable slowdowns were recorded on the motorway network along the main north-south routes, with particular attention to the A1, A4, A14 and the Ligurian motorways.

TRAFFIC FLOWS — The traffic police, in its traffic plan dedicated to the 2022 Christmas holidays, predicts that the traffic peak will be reached by lunchtime on December 24, when most Italians will probably have already reached their destination locations. On the other hand, the traffic flows expected for Christmas and Boxing Day are very low.

Fortunately, the next few days will not be characterized by cold or potentially critical weather conditions. In short, no rain or ice-related phenomena are expected on the roads of the holidays, indeed the weather forecasts rising temperatures. The only problem, which however concerns the northern motorways, is the fog, for which motorists are required to pay maximum attention, above all due to the presence of any benches.

blocks — To facilitate the flow of vehicular traffic, there is a ban on the circulation outside urban centers for vehicles with a mass exceeding 7.5 tons on public holidays only, from 9 to 22.