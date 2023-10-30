Christian Nodal He is living a beautiful stage in his personal life, because on September 14 he became the father of a little girl with his girlfriend. cazzu. Although both celebrities have shown a little of their life as a couple and as new parents, the Nodal’s sister, Amely, shared an unpublished photograph that has attracted attention on social networks.

Let us remember that Amely Gonzalez is the younger sister of the singer, who despite being far from show business, has a large number of followers on social networks. And now she also seems willing to share some of her private life, which includes her family. On this occasion she published a snapshot on her Instagram stories and it quickly spread on social networks.

Amely shares unpublished image of Christian Nodal’s daughter



The Nodal’s sister has been the first, besides her parents, to share a photograph of the little one. “The little cousins,” she used as a description of an image in which the newborn’s hands and her own son’s hands can be seen. It must be remembered that the young woman also became a mother a few months ago. This means that her niece’s face will remain a mystery to fans.

Currently, there are some parents who prefer to preserve the privacy of minors and try to take care of their image for safety, keeping their identity anonymous and sharing as little as possible about them. Just as they have done until now Christian Nodal and the rapper Cazzu, that’s why they have never shown their baby’s face.

What is the name of Nodal and Cazzu’s daughter?

The celebrities have remained secretive about the personal information of their first-born daughter. However, it is his own followers who have been able to come up with some theories about various data, for example, the name. It is said that the girl is called Inti, since the interpreter of We are no longer nor will we be He wears a necklace with that word. In addition, he himself shared a photo of a gift that he gave to Cazzu, in which that name appears written.