Will Smith Y Chris Rock monopolized hundreds of headlines after starring in one of the most controversial moments during the last edition of the Oscar awardsin March 2022. This, after the protagonist of “King Richard” slapped the comic actor for making a joke in bad taste about an illness suffered by his wife.

Although the actor of “They are like children” wanted to stay out of the picture and not mention the subject publicly, in his most recent stand-up show, he made reference to said controversy and recounted in detail how he experienced that uncomfortable moment.

What did Chris Rock say?

Several months have passed since Will Smith Y Chris Rock they had a commented altercation in front of thousands of people in the last gala of the Oscar awards. However, the comedian also assures that he is not affected. Well, at a recent performance in New Jersey he finally talked about how he felt that day.

Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Photo: AFP capture

“Whoever says that words hurt is because they have never been hit in the face,” he said at first and then clarified that “ has never sought to be the victim” but I also didn’t expect something like this to happen live.

On the other hand, he indicated that, despite this, the next day he continued with his life as if nothing had happened. “ Yeah that sh… it hurt . But I shook off that sh… and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” she added.

Chris Rock was the protagonist of scandals at the 2016 Oscar Awards. Photo: Chris Rock/Instagram

Will Smith’s apology

Through an extensive statement on social networks, the main character of “Looking for happiness” publicly apologized for the aggression he committed during the awards ceremony for the Oscar. Also, he pointed out that he would like to personally apologize to Chris Rock for the bad time he put him through.

“ I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote.