A new defeat 1-3 in view of tigersput back to Chivas In the eye of the hurricane. Those led by Marcelo Michel Leano they continue to exhibit their inconsistency week after week, drawing criticism from fans and detractors alike. With the last defeat, the ‘sacred herd’ fell to eighth position -still within the playoff zone- and the fans began to demand more from the team. Unfortunately they have just confirmed that they will lose their captain for at least the rest of the season.
“Jesús Molina has a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He will undergo surgery in the next few days. His prognosis for returning to competition is 7-9 months. Players, board of directors and staff send all the good vibes to our captain so that he can face this challenge in the best possible way, reminding him that we are 40 million chivahermanos who accompany him in his process.”
– Chivas official statement
Through an official statement on their social networks, the rojiblanco team confirmed that Jesus Molina suffered a complete ligament rupture in the friendly that he played yesterday in green valley before him Atlanta United, as part of the US team’s preseason. the match ended 3-0 in favor of the Mexican team, which practically lined up a pure substitute and youth footballer, with few exceptions such as that of Molina.
#Chivas #confirms #loss #captain #Jesús #Molina #months
Leave a Reply