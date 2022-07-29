Chiquis Rivera 37 years old, caused a total stir on social networks, this after having shared a series of photos from the port of Mazatlan where he recorded the video Entre Besos y Copas, where he caused a stir, not only because of the tremendous party he held in said place with her friends but for her beauty.

And it is that Chiquis Rivera appeared very flirtatious with a very short white skirt, as well as a bralette of the same tone with which she looked very sexy, but also Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter continues to lose weight with the alleged operation of gastric sleeve that was done, because it looks very good worthy of a true goddess.

In the photos you can see the singer of the band next to all her friends in various angles, from the pool to the shore of the beach she had a great time, but her fans did not stop seeing how she looks much prettier with the kilos he has lost, but to date he has not mentioned what was done to achieve such an amazing result.

“Excellent video, baby, always raffling it, I love you”, “I love you with all my heart, my Queen”, “What an incredible travel experience, THANK YOU for having us, friend! It’s a very bad song. I LOVE THE VIDEO! Ayyyyy Mazatlán” , “I will always say chiquis is my queen my great lady you are a great inspiration”, “Chiquis looks prettier every time!”, write social networks.

Another of the things that have caused a stir is that her romance with Emilio Sánchez is going from strength to strength, because they have had a great time and her fans have witnessed how they exude love, because some thought that they were no longer even around, but it must be because the empowered woman has kept her courtship away from the media.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that despite the hate that has been thrown at Chiquis Rivera since she launched as a singer, she has not stopped working and we have seen her very dedicated in various projects where she tries to give her best, something that the public applauds. .