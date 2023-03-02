He had a full house. The popular Chinese Laughter He could not contain his enthusiasm when he saw that he completed the capacity of his show for his 20th anniversary of artistic career. This is how the comedian thanked the gesture.

Chinese Laughter celebrated his 20th anniversary as a traveling comic by giving a large-scale show at the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposición last February 26. The show was attended by notable figures from the world of entertainment and comedy, such as Jorge Benavides, Dayanita, Carlos Vilchez, Danny Rosales, Manolo Rojas, Cachito and Robotín.

After the meeting, Chino Risas gave a message of thanks to his audience and was moved until he saw that he had a full house at this important event in his musical career. “It’s impressive, I didn’t think so many people would come,” he said with a broken voice.

What are the traveling comedians looking for with their return to TV?

In dialogue with a local outlet, Chino Risas said he was aware that there is a percentage of the audience that does not approve of the return of street comedians to television. This is due to the bad reputation they built, back in the 90s, when they ‘amused’ the public with rude and off-color jokes.

For this reason, on his return to the screens, Chino Risas said that comedians aim to change the questionable image that people have of them. “We are trying to change that. The name of the traveling comedians is tarnished and we want to clean it somehow with good work“, indicated to Trome.

Chino Risas recounts the objective that traveling comedians have with a new Latina program. Photo: Composition/Broadcast/Latin

Which traveling comics would be on the new Latina show?

According to first-hand information from The popularit has been known that the pilot of the Latina traveling comics program will have characters like Alcy Nivin, better known as Chinese Laughter; Jose Luis Cachay Ramos; Yerson, known as Chanchito Jr. (son of the well-remembered Cara de Chancho); and Johnny Capybara. They also called Michelle Ovalle; Joao Castillo (former member of “JB en ATV”); Dorita Orbegoso, La Pánfila, among others.

The person in charge of heading and leading the Saturday night program will be Chino Risas, which will become the competition for “El Reventonazo de la Chola” and “JB en ATV”.

Find out here who would be the stars of the new Latina traveling comedian program. Photo: Composition/GLR File/Broadcast See also Traveling comedians around Latina: Chino Risas stars in the first trailer for the new show

Chino Risas records hilarious spot as the new pull of Latina

The comedian Chino Risas announced that he is the new roaming show for Latina comedians by being part of a fun promotional spot where he entered the facilities of the television house.

In the clip posted on the social networks of the Av. San Felipe channel, the comedian was detained by a security agent who asked him to identify himself. “What’s up, little brother! Hi, I’m Chino Risas and I’m already (part) of Latina. Let me through,” replied the comedian.