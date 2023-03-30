Chiang was speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in southern China’s Hainan Island. This is his first speech at an international conference since his appointment to the post in early March.

“China’s economic growth momentum and status are strong,” Qiang told dozens of foreign leaders, policymakers and businessmen.

He added that “the situation in March will be better than it was in January and February,” referring to the abandonment at the end of 2022 of the strict anti-Covid restrictions that severely affected the economy.

The Chinese government has set a growth target for this year of “about 5 percent”, the weakest in decades, while noting that it “will not be easy” to reach it.

In his speech Thursday, Chiang stressed that his government will provide additional support to the private sector, which has been in the crosshairs of regulators.

“We will launch a series of new measures to expand market access,” he said, without giving further details.

“We will work to improve the business environment… so that state institutions improve, private companies have the courage to move forward, and foreign companies have a desire to invest,” he added.

In the context of tensions with the United States, the Chinese premier also called for “opposing the misuse of unilateral sanctions” as well as “a bloc confrontation and a new cold war.”

China regularly denounces Western, especially American, sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, saying it is unlikely to be a solution to the problem.

“We are committed to resolving disputes and disagreements with other countries through peaceful means and joint work to protect peace in the world,” he added.