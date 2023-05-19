“At the invitation of Prime Minister Li Qiang… Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mishustin will pay an official visit to China on May 23-24,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The Kremlin said, “Sino-Russian cooperation in the economic and trade fields will be discussed,” according to AFP.

He added that “particular attention will be focused on industry, energy and infrastructure in transport and agriculture,” noting that several bilateral agreements will be signed during the visit.

Mishustin is also heading to Shanghai, where he is taking part in a Sino-Russian economic forum.

It is noteworthy that in mid-March, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announced, after a summit in Moscow, that the “special” relationship between the two countries had entered a “new era.”

About 15 months ago, unlike most world powers, China did not publicly condemn Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

This week, Beijing sent an envoy to Europe with the aim of finding a “political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.”

After visiting Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday, delegate Li Hui is scheduled to move to Poland on Friday before heading to France, Germany and Russia.