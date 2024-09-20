Chinese car brands are struggling to meet the needs of their Mexican customers.

Its after-sales service has the lowest level of satisfaction among users, compared to other international brands, revealed the Customer Satisfaction Index 2024, prepared by JD Power.

Japanese automakers scored highest in satisfaction. Gerardo Gomez, general manager of the consultancy, said satisfaction lies in how often dealers can successfully complete service work on the first try.

In an interview, he noted that 98 percent of Japanese car owners say the work was done correctly the first time they went to the dealership, while only 93 percent of Chinese car owners had the same experience.

“Chinese brands have been somewhat hasty in wanting to sell, to take advantage of the market, and it’s not that they put it in second place, but they give a pause to the part of the service workshops, because they start selling very quickly. “I think they have failed to solidify the customer service processes,” he said yesterday. Gomez highlighted that the brands that offer cars at a lower cost also have the lowest satisfaction, because although the owners of Chinese brand vehicles spend the least amount of money, the after-sales service is not solving the needs of their customers. “16 percent of customers who own a Chinese brand vehicle say they would not return to the dealer to receive a service (the highest proportion among all brands of origin) despite spending significantly less money for that service,” he concluded.