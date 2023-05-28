Chinese aircraft carrier crosses the Taiwan Strait

The Chinese aircraft carrier “Shandong” and two other ships crossed the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, reported the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense. “A flotilla of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, led by the aircraft carrier ‘Shandong’, crossed the Taiwan Strait around noon” on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

The Shandong sailed “west of the median line, heading north,” the statement added, referring to the unofficial border in the middle of the strait. China does not recognize that invisible border drawn unilaterally by the United States during the Cold War.

Taiwan constantly monitors the presence of Chinese warships and makes almost a daily announcement. However, the passage of the Shandong through the Taiwan Strait, 180 kilometers wide and which separates the island from the Asian mainland, is unusual.

Taiwan’s military “has monitored the situation and tasked (civil air patrol) planes, navy ships and ground-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” the ministry said.

China-Taiwan relations at their lowest point since Xi Jinping came to power in Beijing more than 10 years ago, have deteriorated even more recently. China has intensified its military incursions around the island.