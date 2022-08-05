The Xi Jinping government announced this Friday, August 5, that it is suspending the high-level military dialogue with the United States, as well as various cooperation programs between the two countries. Among them, anti-drug assistance and collaboration in the repatriation of undocumented immigrants. The moves are taken in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit this week to Taiwan, an island that Beijing claims as its own.

Beijing does not dissipate its fury. After launching missile exercises near Taiwan, he is now taking action targeting the US government.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Friday, August 5, the suspension of several programs with Washington: anti-drug cooperation, collaboration against cross-border crimes, the repatriation of undocumented immigrants and the maritime security mechanism. It also cancels climate talks and high-level military talks between the two nations.

In addition, Beijing separately announced that it would personally sanction US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family for their “ruthless” and “provocative” actions.

Shortly before the formal announcement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned that it would take retaliatory measures. The decisions come after Pelosi’s brief visit to Taiwan last Tuesday, August 2. Beijing warned against doing so and threatened a “harsh response”









01:50

Tension between the two powers is rising amid what Beijing sees as challenging it and Washington says it supports democratic values.

The White House summoned the Chinese ambassador, Qin Gang, on Thursday, August 4, to condemn the escalation of military actions by his country against Taiwan, and reiterate that the United States does not want a crisis in the region, according to a report published this Friday by ‘ The Washington Post’.

But the Xi Jinping Administration is not willing to be granted any kind of international support for Taiwan’s autonomy.

In recent hours, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also reported that it had summoned the Canadian diplomat in Beijing, Jim Nickel, to protest Ottawa’s participation in a statement issued by the G7 foreign ministers, in which they asked Beijing to resolve peaceful the tension around the Taiwan Strait.

For Beijing, any action that it considers legitimizes the independence of Taiwanese territory, such as a visit by a high-level foreign politician, is a violation of its “sovereignty.” The island, which has been operating independently for decades with its own government and army, is seen by the Xi government as a renegade province that must be reunited with the rest of mainland China.

Chinese media claims Chinese missiles crossed Taiwan

Chinese military forces continue this Friday with “live fire drills” against the island.

The Army reported in a statement that in recent hours it has carried out air and sea combat exercises in the north, southwest and east of Taiwan. He added that he is still “testing the joint combat capabilities of the troops.”

Chinese state media reported that China-launched missiles crossed Taiwanese airspace in today’s operations.

“Our exercises this time included live firing tests, and it was the first time they crossed the island of Taiwan,” said Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the National Defense University, affiliated with the Chinese Army, during an interview with the network. state-owned ‘CCTV’, in which he praised Beijing’s accuracy.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command Air Force and Naval Aviation Corps conduct aerial refueling at an unspecified location in China, amid their “live fire” exercises against Taiwan, the August 4, 2022. © Xinhua Agency / Via AP

Xiangqing explained that the projectiles passed through airspace where Patriots, a surface-to-air missile system that would be a crucial defense against Chinese fighter jets, are densely deployed.

Meanwhile, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported that its military forces “more than 100 combat aircraft flew, including fighters and bombers”as well as “more than 10 destroyers and frigates”.

This information was later confirmed by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense, indicating that some of the Chinese military planes “deliberately” crossed a barrier that separates the two territories.

The ministry criticized that with these actions Beijing has “seriously damaged” the status quo and “harassed” Taiwan’s air and water space.

The crucial line runs through the middle of the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China. It is an unofficial border, but one that was once respected.

With Reuters, AP and local media