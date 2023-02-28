China deplored today being the target of “smears” after US agencies concluded that the covid “most likely” originated from a leak in a Chinese laboratory.

“Tracing the origins of the covid is a scientific matter and should not be politicized. The parties involved should stop inflating the theory of laboratory leaks and smearing China,” Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference.

(Also: The covid came out of a Chinese laboratory, according to a US intelligence report.)

Mao made this statement on account of the conclusions of a report by the United States Department of Energy, which joined other federal agencies such as the FBI to conclude that the covid “most likely” originated from a leak in a Chinese laboratoryaccording to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The New York newspaper, citing a classified intelligence report, noted that the Department of Energy’s conclusion is the result of the read new data and he finds this theory significant because this agency oversees a network of 17 US national laboratories, some of which carry out advanced biological research.

(Also: Joe Biden rules out sending F-16s to Ukraine ‘for now’)

China should be more candid about what happened three years ago

in Wuhan with him

origin of the crisis

However, the Journal indicates that the Department of Energy makes this assertion with “low confidence,” whereas when the FBI came to the same conclusion in 2021 he rated his confidence level as “moderate.”

US President Joe Biden asked the intelligence community at the beginning of his term, in May 2021, to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

China insists on opposing “any type of political manipulation” on the origin of the covid, and has repeatedly lashed out at Washington following reports from its intelligence services which, despite not reaching a consensus on the origin of the virus, do not rule out that it was the product of an accident in a laboratory.

(Read: South Korea lifts anti-covid restrictions for travelers from China)

Officials from the Asian country refer to the report that the World Health Organization (WHO) published in March 2021 after visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of covid began to spread in 2019.

In that report, the researchers left open four hypotheses about the origin of the pandemic, but stated that many more studies were needed to reach a definitive conclusion.

The first cases of covid-19 in the world were registered in the city of Wuhan, in China.

US ambassador asks China for more sincerity

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Monday that Beijing should be more honest about the origin of covid-19 if you want to work with your government.

“China should be more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origin of the crisis” of the covid-19, said the diplomat during a virtual event of the US Chamber of Commerce, as reported by the channel CNN.

(More news: Countries that do not require a visa to enter the US: Can Colombia take part?)

The ambassador, who has been in office for a little less than a year, added that both the Chinese balloon that the US described as a “spy” and the position of the Xi Jinping government on the war in Ukraine are the most important issues. important for the United States with respect to the Asian country.

The Department of Energy’s conclusion is the result of reading new intelligence data.

This department has 17 national laboratories, some of which carry out advanced biological researchaccording to the New York newspaper.

EFE