China sanctioned 405,000 officials for corruption between January and September this year, as reported in the last few hours by the Central Commission of Discipline and Supervision of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the anti-corruption arm of the ruling party.

Among those punished, 34 were senior officials at the provincial or ministerial level, according to a statement published on the institution’s website.

From January to September, disciplinary and supervisory authorities received 2.617 million complaints, of which 819,000 were accusations or denunciations.

The disciplinary and supervisory authorities also reinforced their inspection work on the “implementation of policies that support the public interest” and punished “acts of embezzlement, misappropriation, forgery and extortion”, according to the statement.

Among the cases that received the most attention in that period were that of the former secretary of the Communist Party in the city of Hangzhou (east) Zhou Jiangyong, who rHe received a suspended death sentence for accepting bribes, or that of the former deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, Fan Yifei, suspected of having also received bribes.

After coming to power in 2012, the current general secretary of the CCP and president of China, Xi Jinping, began an anti-corruption campaign in which several senior Chinese officials have been convicted of accepting million-dollar bribes.

The campaign has led to the punishment of millions of officials and uncovered major cases of corruption, but some critics have pointed out that it also could be being used to end the political careers of some of Xi’s political rivals.

