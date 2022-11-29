Wednesday, November 30, 2022
China | Magazine: Billionaire Jack Ma, who criticized the Chinese leadership, is on the run in Japan

November 29, 2022
Jack Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Ali Baba, hasn’t been seen for nearly two years. According to the media, he is hiding in Japan.

Chinese Ali Baba online store founder, billionaire Jack Ma hiding in Japan, says the newspaper The Guardian.

Ma criticized the Chinese leadership two years ago in Shanghai and then almost completely disappeared. He released a 48-second video last year and performed once in Holland. His yacht has also been seen in Spain.

No other signs of the billionaire have been seen for about two years.

First the financial newspaper Financial Times (FT) reported on this on Tuesday. According to its unnamed sources, Ma has been hiding in Japan with his family for at least half a year. He has skied in the Japanese Alps, visited spas and, according to the magazine, regularly visited at least Israel and the United States.

Ma, 58, has amassed an estimated 50 billion euros in assets, which, however, has roughly halved since the Chinese authorities took companies under closer control.

In recent years, China has carried out “purges” in the companies of the most influential technology billionaires and, for example, imprisoned their managers.

Recommended

