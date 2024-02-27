The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV premiered the first animated series of the country made entirely with technology Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The series, composed of 26 episodes of seven minutes each and titled 'Qianqiu Shisong' (translated as 'An Ode to a Thousand Years of Poetry'), is based on classic Chinese poems and features a “unique aesthetic” that combines “cultural tradition” with animation techniques “more avant-garde”states the chain.

'An ode to a thousand years of poetry', Premiered this Monday, February 26, it was made through the AI ​​model called CMG Media GPT, jointly developed by the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the China Media Group (CMG).

“The use of AI has made it possible to significantly speed up the production process, reducing the creation cycle of each episode from eight to four months”, assured the media.

The series focuses on more than 200 poems present in the country's textbooks, The first episode being titled 'Farewell to Dong Da', which narrates the friendship between two poets of the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD).

“The development of the series reveals the progress of China in the field of AI”revealed Lin Dahua, technical director of the program and scientist at the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

However, he also highlighted the existence of a “gap” with respect to the most advanced models and technologies in the world, such as the recently revealed Sora, but defends that CMG Media GPT “gradually shows its unique advantages in understanding Chinese culture and integrating with the media creation and editing process“.

Artificial intelligence.

Chinese experts on the matter point out that It is necessary to continue investing in research and innovation so that China can compete in this strategic area, The pro-government newspaper Global Times reported this Tuesday.

Last July, the Asian giant approved provisional regulations to regulate generative artificial intelligence services similar to ChatGPTwhich will be subject to “the current regulations regarding information security, protection of personal data, intellectual property and scientific and technological progress”.

Several Chinese technology giants such as Baidu, Tencent either Alibaba have presented in recent months services based on artificial intelligencealthough questions have arisen about the application of this type of technology in the Asian country due to the strong censorship imposed by the authorities.

