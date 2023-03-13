Chinese CZ-2C rocket successfully launched Horus-2 satellite into orbit

On Monday, March 13, China successfully launched the Earth remote sensing satellite Horus-2 into orbit. This was announced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), reports TASS.

It is noted that the launch was carried out using the Long March-2C launch vehicle (CZ-2C, Long March-2C) at 12:02 Beijing time (07:02 Moscow time) from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in Gansu Province in the north of the country. He became the 466th for missiles of this series.

The Long March-2 launch vehicle was created on the basis of the Dong Feng 5 ballistic missile. The first launch of the Long March-2C was made in 1982. The rocket can carry 3.8 tons of payload into low Earth orbit.

In January, China successfully launched three Earth remote sensing satellites into Earth orbit. The devices will be used to test new technologies in orbit, explore land resources, prevent natural disasters and deal with their consequences.

In the same month, Beijing launched the Shijian-23 research satellite into orbit as part of its first space launch in 2023. The satellite is intended for conducting scientific experiments.