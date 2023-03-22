The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, referred on Wednesday to the growing closeness between Beijing and the Kremlin.

After the three-day meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jimping, the Tensions between Russia, China and the Western powers have increased.

After the encounter between both powers, Blinken acknowledged this Wednesday that China has yet to ‘cross the line’ on handing over lethal weapons to Russia in the middle of the war in Ukraine.

“To date, we haven’t seen him cross that line,” Blinken said in response to a question during a Senate hearing in Washington.

Xi left Moscow on Tuesday after a three-day state visit during which he celebrated two meetings with Putin.

The two meetings lasted several hours and ended with the adoption of a joint declaration on the strengthening of cooperation and the signing of a series of documents to strengthen ties.

The meeting caused various reactions and speculations on the part of the leaders of Western nations, due to the growing stance close to Russia that the Asian giant is assuming.

For their part, the allies of the West have shown their support for Ukraine on multiple occasions; even with the shipment of arms, ammunition and heavy weapons to kyiv.

The Kremlin denounced at the end of the meeting with the leader of the Asian giant the “hostile” reaction from Western countries.

“As far as the countries of the West are concerned, in practically all matters this reaction has an unfriendly and deeply hostile character,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at a press conference.

At the same time, he added that what is important is not the reaction of the West, but “the result of the negotiations” between Xi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

This Wednesday, Peskov assured that the leaders of Russia and China spoke, in particular, of the increased energy cooperation. The Kremlin representative also denied media reports about Beijing’s reluctance to increase imports of Russian gas.

