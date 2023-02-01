China continued to publish reassuring data on the latest wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Today, Wednesday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that 434 people died of Covid-19 in hospitals in China on January 30, a sharp drop from the daily peak recorded on January 4, which amounted to 4,273 deaths, in a new indication of a decline in the wave of infections. faced by China.
In a statement, the center stated that the results of the ongoing monitoring operations showed that no new mutated strains were detected.
Yesterday, Tuesday, a local health official said that the Chinese capital, Beijing, had reached “temporary herd immunity” and that the outbreak of Covid-19 was nearing an end.
The number of coronavirus cases has risen in the world’s most populous country since an end to the “zero Covid” policy last month. However, there are indications that the spread of the disease is slowing.
According to the authorities, the daily number of COVID-19 deaths in China last week decreased by 80% compared to the beginning of January.
Yesterday, Wang Quanyi, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Chinese press that the capital, with a population of 22 million, had “gained temporary herd immunity that protects it.”
“The wave of infections in Beijing has passed its peak and is coming to an end,” he was quoted by the Beijing News as saying.
