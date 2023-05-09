Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that Beijing is maintaining lines of communication with all parties involved in the crisis in Ukraine, including Germany, in an effort to seek a ceasefire.

“China, as one of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and a responsible major country, will not just stand by and add fuel to the fire,” Chen said, during a visit to Berlin flanked by his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Chen commented on a proposal by the European Union to blacklist some Chinese companies as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, saying that Beijing “firmly opposes the use of so-called laws by some countries to impose broad jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions on other countries, including China.”

“China will take necessary measures and protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies,” he added.

The European Commission proposed blacklisting Chinese companies due to the repercussions of the crisis in Ukraine.

Baerbock said negotiations on new sanctions were still ongoing, but that it was generally important to prevent Russian companies “acquiring relevant products” to the crisis.