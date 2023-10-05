China confirmed the arrival, next week, of a delegation of US senators for the first time in four years and he hoped that it will contribute to “a more objective understanding” of the Asian country by the legislators of the North American country.

“We hope that this visit will contribute to a more objective understanding of China in the United States Congress and increase dialogue and communication between the legislatures of the two countries,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also indicated that Beijing hopes that the legislators’ stay will add “positive factors” to the growth of bilateral relations.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, will lead the representation, in which Republican senators will also travel to and which will be the first delegation from the US Congress. who visits China in four years.

The trip will take place next week, will be co-led by Republican Senator Mike Crapo and will include meetings with government and business representatives, according to US media.

This new visit maintains the trend of recent months, in which there have been visits to China by senior US officials in an attempt to redirect relations between the two powers, which are currently very deteriorated.

So far this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited Beijing; those of the Treasury and Commerce, Janet Yellen and Gina Raimondo, and the US special envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry.

(You can read: Tsunami alert on islands south of Tokyo due to a 6.6 earthquake in the Pacific).

Analysts cited by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post considered that the chances that the Chinese president, Xi Jinping’s meeting with the senatorial delegation is minimal due to tensions persistent disputes between the two countries and the lack of concrete results in the high-level trips of the last year.

“I doubt Xi will receive Schumer. He is a ‘hawk’ towards China who goes to Beijing to advance (US President) Joe Biden’s agenda,” said Einar Tangen, of the Taihe Institute in Beijing.

He added that China hosts the group “to show openness, but unless the American delegation is willing to have a constructive dialogue, it’s just public relations.”

The relationship between Beijing and Washington has suffered strongly in recent years due to the trade and technological war, the imposition of sanctions, the Taiwan conflict and the Ukraine war, on which China has maintained an ambiguous but unambiguous position. to condemn the Russian invasion.

EFE

More news

China censors image of athletes hugging because it reminds us of Tiananmen

More than 100 children hospitalized for food poisoning at school in India

Police to charge juvenile perpetrator of Bangkok shopping mall shooting with murder