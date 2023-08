How did you feel about the content of this article?

In less than a month, dictator Xi Jinping fired three key Chinese government officials | Photo: EFE

days after the dismissal of the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, the government of the dictator Xi Jinping decided to replace two more authorities, this time from the Chinese Army: the commander of the Nuclear Force, Li Yuchao, and the deputy general Liu Guangbin.

Yachao was appointed to take office in January 2022, however he has not been seen at public events for months, as has the former foreign minister.

The change was made official after holding a ceremony celebrating the 96th anniversary of the creation of the People’s Liberation Army of China, on which occasion the dictator announced the new names that will be at the forefront of nuclear weapons affairs in the country: Commander Wang Houbin and Deputy General Xu Xisheng.

The government did not explain the reason for the replacements, nor did it detail the cause of the “disappearance” of the two dismissed former leaders.