Diplomat Liu Xiaoming compared the visit of the US Congress delegation to Taiwan to playing with fire

Chinese Government Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming in his Twitter-account called the visit of the US Congress delegation to Taiwan a dangerous move.

The diplomat urged Washington to stop interfering in the country’s internal affairs and adhere to the “one China” policy.

Anyone who tries to prevent China’s reunification will face a “great wall of steel” forged by more than 1.4 billion citizens, he said.

This is a very dangerous move that is like playing with fire. And those who play with fire will die from it Liu Xiaoming Chinese Government Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs

US delegation visit to Taiwan

On August 14, a US Congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit. In addition to Mark, four other senators arrived in Taiwan. American politicians will meet with the President of the island Tsai Ing-wen. The meeting will take place on the morning of 15 August.

The lawmakers visited Taiwan as part of a trip to the Indo-Pacific, according to Reuters. There they will discuss bilateral relations, security, as well as supply chains with representatives of the local administration.

Related materials:

“Mark’s visit to Taiwan at the head of the delegation once again demonstrates the strong support of the US Congress for the island, especially at a time when China is escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region as a whole through military exercises,” US officials said in a statement to coincide with the visit. .

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the information about the upcoming visit of the US Congress delegation to Taiwan. “To pick up what I forgot there [спикер палаты представителей Конгресса США Нэнси] Pelosi? she joked.

Pelosi’s visit

On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for a visit. China criticized the move and protested to the United States, as Beijing considers the de facto independent island to be its territory.

Related materials:

Pelosi herself said that the “big hype” around the visit to Taiwan is related to her position – she holds the third most important position in the US government hierarchy.

I think it’s important to note that members of the US Congress [бывали на Тайване в прошлом]some of them made trips earlier this year <...> I guess they [власти КНР] made a big fuss because I’m the speaker. I don’t know if this was a reason or a pretext, I think it’s important to note that members of the US Congress [бывали на Тайване в прошлом]some of them traveled Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Chinese authorities began to impose restrictions on Taiwan due to Pelosi’s visit. Since August 3, Beijing has suspended the supply of sand to Taiwan. The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China clarified that this measure was taken “in accordance with existing legal regulations.”

In addition, the Chinese authorities announced the suspension of imports of citrus fruits and two types of fish products from Taiwan. The reasons for the temporary restrictions against the island are not called, but the media say that the new economic sanctions are associated with tensions against the backdrop of Pelosi’s visit.

Beijing also imposed sanctions against the Taiwan Democracy Foundation and the International Fund for Cooperation and Development.

These organizations are associated with separatist elements in Taiwan, <...> they denigrated our country and tried to influence the international community to violate the One China principle Ma Xiaoguang Official Representative of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China

US reaction

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said China’s military exercises are disproportionate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “peaceful visit” to Taiwan.

The disproportion between a peaceful visit, on the one hand, and military maneuvers leading to escalation, on the other … are obvious … to countries in the region See also A campaign to detect adulterated honey in Fujairah Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council (NSC), said that Washington considers China’s imposition of sanctions against Pelosi and her family members unjustified.

I also want to make clear that the US condemns China’s imposition of sanctions on Speaker Pelosi and her family members. <...> We said many times that she had the right to go [на Тайвань]. This move by Beijing is unreasonable John Kirby Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council

At the same time, he noted that the United States is not looking for a crisis with China. According to him, Washington sees no reason for his appearance and does not consider it necessary to “correct mistakes.” The White House spokesman noted that China is responsible for the increase in tension.

Former US President Donald Trump, in turn, criticized Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and called her crazy. He also noted that this played into the hands of China.

This woman is wreaking havoc. That’s exactly what happened… She definitely played into their hands, because now they have an excuse to do what they do Donald Trump Former US President

The politician also called Pelosi “insane”, adding that her actions do not end well.