Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said today (18) that the government’s decision to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 will be taken on January 5, after a public hearing to be held the day before. In conversation with journalists, Queiroga said that authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is not enough decision to make vaccination viable for this group.

“[Só a autorização da Anvisa] it is not enough. Because, if you look at all the public policies of the Ministry of Health and check all the authorizations that Anvisa has given in relation to medicines, medical devices, just see what has been authorized by Anvisa and what is incorporated in the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]. These are different assessments”, explained the minister.

Queiroga said he is awaiting the opinion of the Technical Advisory Board on Immunizations (CTAI). The document will be taken next week for consideration in a public consultation, a mechanism for non-presential social participation, used by public entities to support the decision-making process.

“On January 4th, we will hold a public hearing to discuss what was offered in a public consultation that, in addition to the CTAI’s position, will serve as a basis for the Ministry of Health’s final decision,” added the minister.

This week, Anvisa already had Approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. According to the agency, there is scientific evidence that the immunizing agent, applied in two doses to this public, can be effective in preventing serious diseases caused by the virus.

Asked by journalists why Anvisa’s actions would no longer resolve the issue, Queiroga said that the decision was not made by the agency, but by him. “I am the main health authority in Brazil and I do not give up exercising my prerogatives. Because they result from the decision of the nation’s highest representative, who entrusted me with this mission.”

He highlighted the role of CTAI, a body created in 1975, in this process. “The introduction of this product within a public policy requires further analysis. And, in the case of immunization agents, the technical analysis is carried out with the support of the Technical Advisory Board on Immunizations.”

The minister also praised the extraordinary secretary of Confronting Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, and said that he trusted her with the final word on the matter. “This decision will not be a direct decision of the minister. The minister is the last element in this decision-making chain. Secretary Rosana will issue this decision and we trust her a lot.”

