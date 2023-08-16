The Social Security magazine explains that the child supplement seeks to reduce the gender gap in pensions. If you have had one or more children, you can request this supplement, together with the application process for your retirement, disability or widow’s pension. This measure entered into force on February 4, 2022 and benefits pensions approved as of that date.

This supplement to reduce the gender gap is related to the possible damage to the professional career in the periods after having a child, which women have suffered for years. This is one of the main causes of the existence of the gender gap in the amount of the pension.

For many years, women’s careers have suffered in the months after having a child. In order to prevent women from retiring with lower pensions, beneficiaries of a widow’s, retirement or disability pension can request a supplement along with the benefit process.

This supplement can be requested by both men and women, although women are the ones who have suffered this damage in their careers in most cases.

How to request the supplement for children



According to Social Security, the supplement starts from a fixed amount of €378/year per child, up to a maximum of 4 children and is paid in 14 payments. Which means that 27 euros more will be received monthly for each child, although the amount will be revalued according to the CPI, in the same way as pensions.

To request it together with the process of requesting your pension to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) or to the Social Institute of the Navy in the case of sea workers.

– If you have a Cl@ve, electronic DNI or digital certificate, you can make the request from the ‘Your Social Security’ portal.

– You can also request it through the platform enabled by the INSS to application and procedures for benefits of the Social Security.

– In the corresponding request, you must check the specific box for requesting this supplement and fill in the information relating to your children.

– To carry out the procedure in person, it is necessary to make an appointment.

The Social Security recalls that the supplements that could be recognized in any of the Social Security schemes will be incompatible with each other. Therefore, it will only be paid in the scheme in which the pensioner has more periods of registration.

Requirements



According to Social Security, the requirements to be able to benefit from this supplement are:

– Be attached to any regime of the Social Security system and request a contributory retirement, permanent disability or widow’s pension. The supplement will be added to ordinary retirement, voluntary early retirement, permanent disability and widowhood pensions.

– The supplements that could be recognized in any of the Social Security schemes will be incompatible with each other. It will be paid in the scheme in which the pensioner has the most periods of registration.

– Have one or more children registered in the Civil Registry.

– If you are a man, you must prove a situation of widowhood with children in common with a deceased person or, when applying for retirement, who interrupted their professional career due to the birth or adoption of a child.