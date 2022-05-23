They say that when a child wants something he will do everything possible to get it. For example, this little seven-year-old who took the keys to his parents’ truck to go get an ice cream at the store but, as expected, he did not succeed and caused a road accident in Ohio, United States.

The little boy, named Daniel Wittenbach, woke up that day before his parents. Finding them asleep, it was easy for the infant to take the car keys and go out to look for his morning craving.

The parents’ KIA Sportage had a camera on board, so they could see that their son did everything on his own.

This same video shows that, as expected, the little boy could not reach any of the pedals, so he had no control of the truck. However, he managed to put her in Drive and began to advance little by little until taking flight.

Deftly, he made his way out of the streets of his neighborhood and onto a larger avenue. The little boy managed to cross it without any problem, but then he ran into oncoming traffic on a local highway.

Fortunately, Several drivers managed to realize that a child was at the wheel and they formed a kind of “barrier” so that he could not pass.

Some people tried to break the windows of the truck, but this scared the boy away and he started to accelerate some more. Finally, Daniel’s adventure ended when he crashed head-on into a Jeep Liberty.

Fortunately, the impact was at low speed and the little boy stopped with no apparent injuries. The other drivers called 911 and dispatched authorities to the scene to get the boy to safety.

Authorities said the Department of Children’s Services is investigating what happened. His parents commented to the local media that they always pay attention to the little one and something like this had never happened, but that on that occasion they were still asleep and did not notice anything.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)

