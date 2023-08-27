Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘Chickens on the Run’, the animated film directed by Nick Park and Peter Lord which was a success in 2000, returns this 2023 with a sequel that hopes to recapture the public with a new adventure for the flock that managed to escape from the farm tweedy. Now, the tape will be called ‘Chicks on the Run 2: The Origin of the Nuggets’ and here we will tell you everything that is known about its upcoming release.

When is the movie ‘Chicken on the Run 2’ released?

the animated movie ‘Chickens on the run 2’ will premiere via streaming on Friday, December 15. This children’s classic is the direct sequel to the film that was released in 2000 and will continue the story of Ginger and Rocky after they escape from the farm.

First promotional image of ‘Chicks on the run 2’. Photo: Netflix

Where to see ‘Chickens on the Run 2’ ONLINE?

The premiere of ‘Chickens on the run 2’ will not be in theaters, but in streaming through the platform Netflixwhich in 2018 bought the rights to the sequel to ‘Chicken run’.

What is ‘Chicken on the Run 2’ about?

This says the official synopsis of ‘Chickens on the Run 2’: “Ginger will enjoy her well-earned freedom on an island that is a haven of peace free of humans. There, Rocky and she will lay an egg from which Molly will hatch, who will grow too big fast and she’ll want to see the world. Something will threaten the inhabitants of the mainland, causing Ginger to leave the safety of her new home and come to the rescue, this time in a homage to the ‘Mission Impossible’ films.”

Watch HERE the official trailer for ‘Chickens on the Run 2’