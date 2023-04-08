In an interview with Corriere della Sera Federica Laviosa says: “He asked to halve the money for the grudge he has for me. He wants to make me pay, but our little girl loses out”

After the social revolt against Piero Chiambretti, now the heavy words of the former partner also arrive. Everything revolves around the conductor's request, granted by the Court of Appeal, to halve the contribution to the maintenance of his eleven-year-old daughter from 3,000 to 1,500 euros per month (he wanted to go down to 800). In an interview with Corriere della Sera Federica Laviosa, mother of the little girl, lets herself go to an outburst full of anger and pain: "The one who loses out in this affair is the little girl, but I know that this whole story comes from the grudge he has for me: he wants to make me pay , she wants revenge. After we broke up I was single for seven years, a few years ago I found a boyfriend: he lost his mind".

The maintenance — Chiambretti in his complaint claimed that the woman spent the maintenance money on herself. She explains: “It is absolutely not true, we also produced the documents. I have always done everything for her, the priority is my daughter. He has taken me to court twice, he sees the child twice a month, when he doesn’t cancel the commitment due to work problems. And when my daughter and I were still in La Spezia, she sent the driver with the babysitter to pick her up. Don’t let me talk”.

The income — Then there is talk of Chiambretti's income, which according to his lawyers would have dropped to 2,900 euros a month. Laviosa doesn't agree: "But please, let's talk about a person with assets of around 15 million euros. And let's talk about his daughter. Unless there has to be a difference between how he is with one parent and the other. We'll go in Cassation, even if it will take who knows how many years".

