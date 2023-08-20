













Cheems, the dog of memes, passed away | EarthGamer









The idea was to evacuate in this way the fluid that had accumulated in his pleural cavity. But her body did not resist the procedure and she sadly ended up falling asleep, never to wake up again.

The owners of Cheems, who was actually a dog named Balltze, had the idea of ​​giving her chemotherapy and other medical treatments after this routine procedure.

We recommend: Cheems, the meme puppy, was diagnosed with cancer.

But his health was getting worse and worse. In May 2023, she began to have more serious health problems.

At that time, three neoplasms were detected within the pleura and he had difficulties breathing. Things got worse in mid-July.

Fountain: Instagram.

The vets treating Cheems suspected he had cancer, and he did. The owners of this dog commented On Instagram ‘don’t be sad, please remember the joy Balltze brought to the world’.

To the above they added ‘a shiba inu with a round, smiling face that connects you and me, he helped several people during the pandemic and brought great joy to many of you, but now his mission is complete’.

Subsequently, the owners of Cheems/Balltze said ‘we think he runs freely in the sky and enjoys a delicious meal with his new friends’.

Fountain: Instagram.

Afterwards, they highlighted ‘will always be in our hearts’. In the end they finished with ‘we hope you can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that is our only humble request’.

They also point out that Balltze knew how much everyone around the world loved him.

Apart from Cheems we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)