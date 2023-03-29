Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez has shown once again that he is one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1. The Mexican Red Bull midfielder has placed himself in the top 10 drivers with the most points in the history of the Great Circus, with a total of 1,244 cumulative units.

Checo Pérez has been one of the pillars of the Racing Point team, now Aston Martin, and has managed to stand out since its inception at Sauber. Throughout his career he has achieved a fastest lap and has managed to get on the podium several times.

He mexican pilot He has evolved over the seasons, constantly managing to score points and increasing his position in the table of drivers with the most points. Pérez has been present in F1 since 2011, and throughout these years he has accumulated a large number of units thanks to his perseverance and skills behind the wheel.

At the moment, Checo Perez He is in second position in the drivers’ championship, only behind his teammate, Max Verstappen. The Mexican has obtained 43 points in the first two races of the 2023 season, in which he has achieved one victory and one pole position.

Sergio Pérez has proven to be a reliable and solid driver on the track, capable of competing with the best in the world in Formula 1. His presence in the category has been vital in maintaining the passion and interest in motor sport in Mexico and abroad. Latin America.

In the current season, the Mexican has shown a great performance with his new Red Bull team, taking a victory in Saudi Arabia and leading the race several times at the Bahrain GP, ​​before suffering a car problem.

He Guadalajara pilot has proven to be a top-level competitor in Formula 1, and his inclusion in the list of the 10 drivers with the most points in the history of the category It is a recognition of his great career in sports.

In addition, his performance in Red Bull He has been instrumental for the team, which is in contention for the constructors’ championship with Mercedes.

Sergio Pérez has surpassed big names in Formula 1 in the list of drivers with the most points, such as Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, which shows his great ability and talent as a driver.

With his good performance in the current season, Checo Pérez is expected to continue climbing the list and consolidating himself as one of the great Formula 1 drivers.