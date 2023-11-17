Chechitovocalist of the musical group The accomplices of cumbia, He held an interview with our reporter Bella Alvites. During the conversation, we learned a little more about what is coming for the singer. Sergio Romero before the end of the year. As is known, the popular Chechito has been a sensation in the artistic world: the songs and shows that he presents every day have been enough to conquer the hearts of many Peruvians.

In the interview, it was learned that Chechito and The accomplices of cumbia They will go on tour in Europe and have been considering, for some time, the possibility of releasing their film in theaters in Peru. This has generated a lot of expectation among the singer’s followers, who in a short time enjoys a lot of popularity. He knows all the details about the premiere of Chechito’s movie.

When is Chechito’s movie released?

Sergio Romero, or better known as Chechito, mentioned that while they will be touring Europe, their production team will be in charge of starting filming the first steps of their feature film: they already have potential production companies, but cannot yet reveal details. At the moment, the release date of his film is unknown, but perhaps on his anniversary, December 16, more will be known about it.

The accomplices of cumbia will premiere their film in theaters in Peru. Photo. Facebook See also The Tinder scammer, private jet and champagne. Become a Netflix movie

What will the film about Chechito and Los cómplices de la cumbia’ be about?

During the Interview, Chechito mentioned that the plot of his film will be based on The accomplices of cumbia. “We have come out of the bottom, before me was my uncle, because I have only been with the group for two years.” On the other hand, regarding his participation in the film, he left the intrigue, since for now he is keeping everything under lock and key. That is, it is not yet known in what aspect the singer will be seen.