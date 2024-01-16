“Cyan”: full-fledged apartments worth up to 5 million rubles have disappeared in Moscow

There are almost no full-fledged apartments worth up to 5 million rubles left in Moscow. Writes about this Interfax with reference to analysts from the Cian platform.

As of January 2024, about 40 lots were put up for sale in the capital at this price. These are studio apartments with an area of ​​19-25 square meters near the Moscow Ring Road or far beyond it.

Full-fledged secondary housing in this price range has disappeared in Moscow, experts say. The minimum transaction amount is 5.2 million rubles. Moreover, such lots are also located on the outskirts of New Moscow. Cheaper options are shares in apartments, mini-studios and apartments formed during the reconstruction of residential buildings and hotels.

About 20 thousand objects in the new and old stock are offered for purchase within 10 million rubles. This number also includes three-room apartments, although they are not of the best quality, experts noted.

Earlier, the cost of the cheapest housing in the center of Moscow became known. An apartment with an area of ​​35 square meters in the Presnensky district of the capital will cost 10.5 million rubles.