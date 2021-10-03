Che tempo che fa: guests and previews of today’s episode, May 30, 2021

Tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, at 8 pm on Rai 3, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio is broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Orietta Berti and, starting from the second episode, that of Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi, while the focus on the Covid-19 emergency continues with Roberto Burioni. But let’s see together all the previews and the guests of today, October 3, of Che tempo che fa.

Advances and guests

In the first episode of Che tempo che fa 2021 will be guests: General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, Extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency; rock legend (formerly of Queen) Brian May. the guitarist, author and founding member of the group, with the new edition of his book “Queen in 3D”, gives the public an internal and personal point of view of one of the greatest rock bands in history through exclusive anecdotes and 300 stereoscopic photos taken with its special stereo camera, including many unpublished ones; Nanni Moretti, in theaters with “Tre Piani”, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival; Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti, live with the success of the summer, “Mille”, certified 4 times platinum and with more than 120 million streaming between audio and video; Michele Serra; Lilli Gruber with her husband, the French journalist Jacques Charmelot, to whom she dedicated the new book “The war inside. Martha Gellhorn and the duty of truth ”; and the Rai correspondent in Kabul Lucia Goracci. Below is the complete list:

Brian May

General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo

Nanni Moretti

Lilli Gruber

Jacques Charmelot

Michele Serra

Lucia Goracci

Fedez

Orietta Berti

Achille Lauro

What’s the weather like – The table

To close the evening, Che Tempo Che Fa – The table with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Orietta Berti, Mago Forest, Francesco Paolantoni, Lello Arena and the karateka Viviana Bottaro, winner of the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the kata specialty, before Italian in history to win an Olympic medal in karate, making her debut this year in the Olympic program.

Streaming and tv

Where to see What weather does it do on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free of charge on Rai 3 (key 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone.