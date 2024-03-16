The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) proclaimed this Saturday President Nicolás Maduro as its candidate for the elections on July 28, in which he will seek his third term in power, which he reached in 2013.

The first vice president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, considered the number two of Chavismo, handed the banner of the formation to Maduro, after the speeches of six supporters that resulted in praise for the president.

“Despite all the adversities, (Maduro) has managed to maintain peace in this country, doing politics, defeating the oligarchy, not once but many times,” said Cabello, who recalled that a total of 4,240,032 PSUV militants They supported, in previous assemblies, that the head of state seek a second consecutive re-election.

The thousands of supporters who gathered at the Poliedro de Caracas, the largest indoor capacity in the countryresponded affirmatively when asked if they approved of nominating Maduro “as a candidate of the PSUV and the Bolivarian revolution” for the July elections.

After that, Cabello said that the president had been ratified by acclamation as the presidential candidate, so he will be registered as such before the National Electoral Council (CNE), which opened a period, between March 21 and 25, to present these applications.

Taking the microphone, after waving the PSUV flag, Maduro thanked them for their support and pledged to fight to win the elections. “There is only one destiny: popular victory. Whatever they do, whatever they say, they have not and will never be able to defeat us,” he expressed.

The head of state – who won his first re-election in 2018 with 6.2 million votes, in elections questioned by the international community – will compete, now 61 years old, without it being clear yet who his opponents will be.

On the part of the majority opposition, former deputy María Corina Machado, who won a primary last October, hopes to compete despite being disqualified from holding public office, by ruling of the Comptroller General's Office, which will prevent her from registering her candidacy with the CNE.