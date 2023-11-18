Charles Leclerc achieved the long-desired first pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix played on the morning of this Saturday, November 18, in said city.

The driver surpassed his teammate Carlos Sainz with a very small difference of 44 thousandths, granting the Ferrari team the two most important classifications of first place and second place with Carlos Sainz

In third position is the Dutchman Max Verstappen, representative of the RedBull conglomerate, who finished 0.378 seconds behind Charles Leclerc. This means that the player will precede George Russell, the only Mercedes, which achieved fourth position on the starting grid for the big race.

With persistent speed, Leclerc managed to “go 32.726 seconds on the decisive pole to finish half a tenth ahead of Sainz who will lose 10 places on the grid due to an engine penalty“, according to the official portal of ‘Formula 1’.

If it weren’t for the sanction, Sainz would be in second position on the grid, giving Ferrari more options to win the big title. But with this measure he drops down the table, which moves Verstappen and Russell up in place.

This makes the Italian house the leader in the Las Vegas Strip Circuit that will take place this Saturday night. If Leclerc wins, taking advantage of his position, they would achieve the grand prize that has been elusive since the Singapore GP with Sainz.

For its part, the outlook for Lewis Hamilton is not encouraging at all, after losing the pole shootout with Sergio Pérez in Q2after having made a great effort to pass the Mercedes and Haas machines in P8 and P9 in Q1.

Practice 1 of the Las Vegas GP is suspended due to the lifting of a drain cover that impacts the engine and damages Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari car. The Spaniard is also penalized for the race by 10 places for changing the engine…these are the images from different angles pic.twitter.com/kik2E6vCNc — Heder Saldaña™ (@hederzona3) November 17, 2023

It is worth remembering that the new Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place this weekend is just the start of a plan by ‘Liberty Media’ to try again to conquer the American public, which has been elusive for years.

The ‘gringos’ love the ovals of Nascar and the IndyCar Series, but with F1 there is a certain distance, despite the fact that the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, is held in their territory on the current calendar. of the Americas, and since last year the Miami GP, at the Miami International Autodrome, according to ‘Forbes’.

