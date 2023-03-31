‘Charito‘ exploded with anger at joel in “At the bottom there is room”. Specifically, we saw that “Fishface” became jealous because Mike Miller supposedly wanted to delay him with delilah. In this context, the character played by Erick Elera in the América Televisión series agreed to resume his relationship with Kimberly’s mother and, to add a special touch to the moment, they gave each other a passionate kiss, but they did not count on the matriarch of the Gonzales family would catch them.

After asking Dalila to leave, “Charito” reproached his son about how he dared to try to have something again with his now sister-in-law after all the damage they did to him. Joel only managed to say that he did not want to be delayed by Mike, which unleashed the ire of his mother, who, after telling him “you are an imbe ***”, did not hesitate to hit him. VIDEO: America TV