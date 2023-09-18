Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

The flight back from vacation becomes a nightmare for a family. 25 people have to be left behind. Suddenly panic breaks out.

Crete – After the years of the Corona lockdown and the limited travel options, many people who like to travel are heading abroad again. Travel within Europe remains particularly popular, but according to the Federal Statistical Office, holidaymakers have to pay 32 percent more this year than last year. Therefore, many travelers resort to the offers of the so-called low-cost airlines. But according to a report from today.at a nightmare for travelers from Austria.

The mother, Sabine S., traveled with her family to the Greek island of Crete. When they wanted to fly back with the Irish airline Ryanair, they experienced absolute chaos. First, Ryanair announced via an announcement at the gate that the return flight to Vienna was delayed by an hour. When boarding was finally about to begin after the delay, the family had to wait another hour on the tarmac: in intense heat and without water.

Woman reports on a terrible flight back from the Greek island of Crete to Vienna. (Symbolic image) © NurPhoto/IMAGO

Suddenly 25 people have to be left behind in Greece

According to a report by Ryanair Sky News one of the most reliable airlines. Evaluations from 2022 should prove this. Only 0.3 percent of flights were canceled. Although the Austrian’s flight was not canceled, some passengers were suddenly left behind on site. A stewardess was unavailable, so 25 people could not fly, the staff on site explained.

“Then the chaos really started. Suddenly people rushed forward. A bump here, a bump there. I no longer knew what happened to me, unfortunately I fell one after the other and was finally almost run over by the pack,” reports Sabine today.at. The family was lucky and made it onto the bus that was supposed to take them to the plane just in time. But when she finally got on the plane, the 52-year-old noticed severe pain and swelling in her foot. The flight staff then gave her ice cubes to cool herself down. But she couldn’t recover from the chaos.

Ryanair also polarizes travelers on TikTok

According to Sabine S., the landing didn’t go smoothly either: “We hit the ground pretty hard. It was suddenly quiet on the plane. Then all of a sudden it went up again.” Fifteen minutes and a second landing attempt later, they arrived at the airport in Vienna.

Many videos on the social media platform TikTok show that a load with Ryanair can be very bumpy. This is also illustrated by a humorous animation on TikTok, which is intended to show the airline’s turbulent landing. However, many users write in the comment columns that they are satisfied with the airline and cannot understand the complaints. Even though many cheap tickets for just 10 euros have been abolished, some users say that they are happy to have gotten a cheap flight at all.

Ryanair comments on the chaos in Greece

Ryanair itself also commented on this today.at about this incident and apologizes for the inconvenience. Due to a sudden staff shortage, the airline had to reduce the number of passengers for safety reasons. The travelers then had the opportunity to choose another return flight. In the event of a rebooking, the airline would cover accommodation costs. In the event of a cancellation, Ryanair refunded the cost of the flight ticket. Sabine S. is also feeling better again and the swelling on her foot has healed overnight.

The low-cost airline Marabu also recently experienced major chaos: passengers in Munich had to wait almost 24 hours for their flight to Calabria – overnight at the gate. Marabu Airlines has already made several negative headlines during its only six-month existence. (mima)