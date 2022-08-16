Parliamentary aftermath of the RBB affair: Politicians demand answers. The broadcaster rejects reports of bonuses. The Board of Directors considers Schlesinger’s salary to be appropriate.

Potsdam – The managing RBB director Hagen Brandstätter has rejected reports of a bonus system for executives in the public broadcaster. Instead, on Tuesday before the Brandenburg state parliament, he spoke of a variable salary system.

“There is no bonus system in the RBB,” said Brandstätter in the main committee at a special meeting on the affair about the recalled director Patricia Schlesinger. There are non-tariff employment contracts. Accordingly, 27 of them receive variable remuneration. In addition to the management, there are also department heads and department heads, including radio wave bosses.

Schlesinger and the resigned chief inspector Wolf-Dieter Wolf face numerous allegations of nepotism. A strong salary increase of 16 percent to 303,000 euros is criticized.

Numbers under lock and key

Reports about bonuses for the management floor also cause displeasure, the broadcaster has so far kept the specific numbers under lock and key. Other ARD institutions disclose the salaries of the directors.

Brandstäter did not present any salary payments for Schlesinger on Tuesday. About the system introduced in 2018 – Schlesinger had been director since 2016 – he said: “The basic idea is that the upper management level must be measured against the achievement of goals.” Brandstätter added that Schlesinger’s goals had been agreed between her and the head of the board of directors, Wolf. As far as the management and the directors are concerned, that was agreed between Schlesinger and the respective management staff.

The acting head of the RBB board of directors, Dorette König, said that she did not have the target agreements between Wolf and Schlesinger. She has been trying in vain for days to get the documents from the station. Wolf called Schlesinger’s “key data” about the salary increase. She herself did not classify Schlesinger’s substantial salary increase as critical.

According to Brandstätter, the goals in the station for executives were about cost savings in the program. At RBB, the TV program “Zibb” was canceled the night before. Affected employees had expressed great displeasure at the time because their future at the station had initially remained open.

In addition, it was about reach in the program. A typical goal was also to equip the RBB vehicle fleet with electric drives as far as possible.

There is a so-called base salary and a so-called base salary. The latter is the standard that is in the employment contract. First, a lower base salary is paid and the base salary can be achieved by achieving the agreed targets. Or if the goals are exceeded, even exceed this salary, Brandtäter added. There were also variable salary payments before 2018, which was a slightly different model. dpa