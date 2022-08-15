The country is witnessing a continuous decrease in horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters due to winds laden with dust and dust, while the intensity of rain has decreased to light in coastal areas and some inland areas. The country continues to be affected by a shallow air depression, accompanied by a weak depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The lowest temperature recorded yesterday over the country was 25.8 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:45 in the morning, while the highest temperature reached 47.5 degrees in the Al-Tuwain area at 1.15 in the afternoon.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology stated that the weather will continue to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of convective clouds to the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed and active at times, exciting and loaded with dust and dust, and the sea will be light waves In the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The center called to avoid direct exposure to dust and dirt plankton, to close doors and windows to prevent its entry into buildings, to be careful and to follow safety rules while driving, in addition to following up on weather forecasts from official authorities, appealing to everyone not to circulate rumors.

The center confirmed the decrease in the severity of the air depression expected to be affected by the state through continuous follow-up to the movement of the depression, due to the movement of the extension of the air depression to the south, but the impact of its extension on the country remains limited and at separate intervals, with the chances of some local convective clouds with rain falling from Light to moderate, sometimes heavy in the eastern and northern regions, the city of Al-Ain and the Al-Dhafra region. And the continuation of moderate and sometimes active southeast winds laden with dust, indicating that the country is expected to continue to be affected by the depression in the coming days, but in a weak voice, as the presence of moisture and clouds will lead to the decline of the depression.

The center expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain. Its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h up to 40 km / h, and the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He indicated that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern regions, which may be accompanied by rain. It reaches 40 km / h, while the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Thursday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern regions, accompanied by rain. It will reach 40 km / h, while the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Friday’s weather will continue to be partly cloudy and dusty, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming over eastern and western regions, accompanied by rain. The sea will be light to medium in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

