From: Florian Naumann, Markus Hofstetter

Olaf Scholz traveled to Washington as Finance Minister in July 2021. Now he is visiting the US capital as Federal Chancellor (archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has to counter serious allegations during his visit to the USA. Biden increases the pressure in advance – as does a party friend.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz* meets US President Joe Biden* in Washington on Monday (February 7).

The focus of the talks is likely to be Germany’s position in the Ukraine conflict. The USA is increasing the pressure in advance (February 6 update at 8:15 p.m).

The trip to the USA is the beginning of a diplomatic offensive by Olaf Scholz. At the same time, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is traveling to Kiev.

Update from February 6, 8:15 p.m.: For Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the first crucial weeks* begin – with an appointment that is as symbolic as it is challenging: the German head of government travels to Washington in the middle of the Ukraine crisis for an inaugural visit. It was already evident on Sunday evening that Joe Biden would not have an easy appointment. An advisor to the US presidents has already increased the pressure on Nord Stream 2.

In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, “Nord Stream 2 will not continue,” US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, told NBC on Sunday. When asked whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz would publicly promise such a measure during his inaugural visit to Washington on Monday, Sullivan said: “I will let the German Chancellor speak for himself.” -The government has given a commitment to shut down Nord Stream 2 in the event of an escalation. He did not want to comment on “diplomatic discussions” with Germany, he said.

But demands on the chancellor have also come from Germany. Ex-Foreign Minister and SPD party member Sigmar Gabriel stirred in one daily mirror-Guest contribution with the chairman of the American Council on Germany, John B. Emerson, to deliver “more than helmets” – for example in the form of Kevlar protective vests, equipment for radio communication and support in the area of ​​​​transportation and logistics. Scholz, however, gave a refusal to deliver weapons before departure. Other ideas from the two: Scholz should show willingness to use Nord Stream 2 as a means of pressure. At the same time, Germany could increase defense spending and buy American F-35 aircraft – as a sign of “nuclear sharing”.

In the USA, doubts about Scholz’s reliability * had recently arisen, as emphasized by Gabriel and Emerson. At the same time, however, they also referred to Germany’s financial efforts for Ukraine – and the resumed “Normandy format”.

Chancellor Scholz: Inaugural visit to Washington – meeting with Joe Biden in the context of the Ukraine conflict

Preliminary report from February 6th: Washington – His predecessor Angela Merkel* (CDU) needed 51 days, her predecessor Gerhard Schröder* (SPD) only 18 days. With Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD*) it is 60 days. What is meant is the period in which the three politicians traveled to the USA after taking office.

The expectations of Scholz, who starts on Sunday (February 6th) in the direction of the United States, are all the greater. Because the meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House * on Monday takes place under the impression of the Ukraine crisis *. This and the security of Europe are likely to be key issues in the talks between the two politicians.

Olaf Scholz’s inaugural visit to Washington: Chancellor must dispel doubts about loyalty to the alliance

The chancellor must dispel any doubts about Germany’s loyalty to the alliance with his partner in Washington. These arose because Scholz should show too much leniency in the conflict with Russia. According to the AFP news agency, the German term “Putinversteher” is now frequently used in the Anglo-Saxon press in this context.

The background is Germany’s refusal to deliver weapons to the threatened Ukraine*. But it is also about the severity of possible sanctions against Russia and also about the question of whether a Russian invasion of the neighboring country would mean an end for the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2. After a long hesitation, Scholz put the gas pipeline on the table as a sanction instrument, but without naming it.

Olaf Scholz’s inaugural visit to Washington: Federal government launches information campaign

Scholz’s inaugural visit to Washington is preceded by an advertising campaign by the federal government for its Ukraine policy. Like the news portal T-Online reported on Sunday, the German embassy in the US capital sent a comprehensive briefing on the subject to US lawmakers and senators. It emphasizes Germany’s financial support for Ukraine*.

The letter, titled “German Support for Ukraine,” states that Germany has provided billions of dollars in aid since 2014. According to the online magazine, two billion dollars for civilian projects, for example in the climate protection and energy sectors, medical aid for the Ukrainian military and the delivery of a mobile field hospital in February are among 14 points listed by the federal government.

Olaf Scholz with a diplomatic offensive in the Ukraine crisis: talks in Moscow and Kiev

In the next two weeks, Scholz will try to get off the defensive. The trip to the USA is the start of a whole series of trips and meetings, all of which are intended to advance diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions with Russia.

After returning from Washington, Scholz wants to receive the Presidents of France and Poland, Emmanuel Macron* and Andrzej Duda, in Berlin for a vote. Next Thursday the chancellor will try to convince the heads of state and government of the Baltic states of Germany’s course in the crisis. This is followed by separate trips from Scholz to Kiev and Moscow on two consecutive days.

Olaf Scholz with a diplomatic offensive in the Ukraine crisis: keynote speech expected at the Munich Security Conference

The EU heads of state and government will then meet before Scholz will deliver a keynote address on foreign policy and hold further talks on the Ukraine crisis at the Munich Security Conference, which will be held in Munich from February 18-20, 2022. US Vice President Kamala Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are also expected there.

The opposition, on the other hand, accuses Scholz of being too late with his crisis mission. “It would have been necessary weeks ago and then with a clear message from the most important European states in the luggage,” said CDU* leader Friedrich Merz picture on sunday. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA