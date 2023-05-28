Estadão Contenti

05/27/2023 – 7:34 pm

The Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, said on Friday, 26, that he sees great chances of the tax reform being voted on by the Chamber of Deputies this semester, despite the tight deadline.

“The chance of being approved in this legislative semester in the Chamber of Deputies is great”, he said, in an interview with CNN Brazil. “The perspective is to vote until the end of the legislative semester, in mid-July, and I believe so, at least that is the intention announced by the mayor, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL).”

Appy acknowledged that sectoral “concessions” will be necessary for the reform to be politically viable. He highlighted the agribusiness sectors, the food industry and retail, and the health and education sectors. “Some issues are sectorial, the idea is to have a value added tax as homogeneous as possible”, he pointed out.

The secretary said that there is support from the state governors, although there are questions related to the deadline for voting on the text. With big cities, he said, there are disagreements, but there is dialogue and by the 6th, the scheduled date for the presentation of the reform report, there should be progress.

Appy reinforced that there will be no increase in the tax burden for consumers, but a redistribution, with some goods and services less taxed than today, and others, more. He also highlighted that the first phase will be indirect taxes.























