The technical director of Bayern Munichh, Thomas Tuchel spoke about the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against him Manchester City. Although the 3-0 defeat on the waythe strategist believes that his team has the chance to come back, but also assured that they need to find a balanced mix between realism and faith. According to him, in soccer, anything can happen if things go well.

During the press conference prior to the second leg at the Allianz Arena, Thomas Tuchel He pointed out that you should not make the task more difficult than it is, referring to the need to not constantly focus on the mountain that you have to climb. In addition, he highlighted the importance of winning the first and second half of the game, and dragging the public with them.

Regarding the preparation for the match, Thomas Tuchel I affirm that It doesn’t make sense to talk all the time about 4-0 and admitted that the last party, a 1-1 draw against HoffenheimIt doesn’t help to believe in the comeback; however, he reiterated that they believe in themselves and that they must do something to achieve it.

We recommend you read

Regarding the game of Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel expects the English team to play with high pressure and try to put the Bayern Munich in his own field. Given this, the coach maintained that his team should behave well when they have possession in their own half and try to take advantage of the spaces that exist to put the ball in the other half.