Roger Schmidt missed a surprise in the Champions League with Benfica Lisbon. The German coach did not get beyond a 3: 3 (1: 1) win at Inter Milan with the Portuguese on Wednesday evening and thus failed to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Nicolò Barella (14′), Lautaro Martínez (65′) and Joaquín Correa (78′) scored for the Italians, who won last week’s quarter-final first leg 2-0. Fredrik Aursnes (38′), António Silva (86′) and Petar Musa (90’+5′) scored the goals for Portugal’s record-breaking soccer champions. Inter now meets city rivals AC Milan in the semifinals.

Benfica pressed and fell behind

Benfica started as Schmidt teams usually do: with aggressive pressing. But that didn’t pay off at first. On the contrary. Instead of taking an early lead, the Portuguese fell behind.

Barella hooked in the box and then flicked the ball beautifully with his left into the top corner. But the guests didn’t give up.

From then on, Inter seemed a bit too passive and that was punished. Aursnes headed in a Rafa Silva cross. Benfica then pushed for the lead and deserved a penalty in the 54th minute.

Instead, Martínez from close range and Correa made the decision with a flick. Late goals from Silva and Musa didn’t help Benfica either.